By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran debuted their plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and television series, including a new Superman film in 2025, a Wonder Woman prequel and a Batman movie that won’t star Robert Pattinson. In all, Gunn and Safran laid out plans for five new films and five new series in a presentation Tuesday that they said would constitute the first chapter — themed as “Gods and Monsters” — in an ambitious eight- to 10-year plan to reshape the DCU. Their slate will launch with “Superman: Legacy” on July 11, 2025.