Trailing front brings gusty winds and clearing skies for today. Highs will slide into the upper 60’s from 74 yesterday. We’re still above normal for seasonal temperatures today, by almost 10 degrees. Winds from SSW 20-30+mph. This will be just a speedbump with temps, as we regain some momentum back to the 70’s into the rest of the week. Shower chances reappear by Tuesday of next week, but nice weather until then.

