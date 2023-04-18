Another blustery day and gusts to 50mph today for the valley as winds pick up mid-morning by 10am for Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Highs in the 40’s and good chances of rain/snow and possibly a thunderstorm mixed in. Cloudy and wet with a change to some snow later in the valley. 2-4″ of snow may accumulate for Island Park and mountain areas in the next 36 hours.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.