KIFI Weather

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and wind advisories, as a system moves out of the northwest. Most of the accumulating snowfall will hit the higher elevations east of the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY:

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches across the Snake Plain and up to 6 inches at or above pass level. Highest elevations across the South Hills and Albion Mountains will see amounts near 1 foot. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, including localized whiteout conditions.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook and the Cooper Basin.

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Snow up to 1 inch except for eastern benches where up to around 3 inches of snow is possible.

WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing and drifting of snow is possible.

Monday night, a chance of snow with rain and snow into early Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30°. Windy, with a south southwest wind 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Rain and snow showers possible for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to the upper 20’s for the early evening. Windy, with southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%, with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday, a chance of snow with cloudy skies. A high near 16°, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.