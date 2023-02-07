KIFI weather

A cold front arrives Tuesday night and early Wednesday. We’re looking for mainly mountain snow showers, with blowing and drifting snow in the Snake River Plain.

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain. Patchy freezing fog and mostly cloudy. A low around 18° with winds 10 to 15 mph, gusts as high as 20 mph.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of snow and gusty winds. A high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Patchy fog before 9am for Thursday morning. For Thursday afternoon, mostly sunny, with a high near 22°.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM

MST WEDNESDAY…