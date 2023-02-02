GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A Guyanese court has handed down death sentences for two men found guilty of high seas piracy attacks that killed seven fishermen off the nation’s coast in 2018. Authorities say they have broken the back of a deadly group that had preyed on fishermen for years. Nakool Manohar and Premnauth Persaud were found guilty of attacking a group of fishing vessels in waters near Suriname in a turf row over fishing grounds. Seven fishermen perished, while about a dozen others were rescued after drifting on the waters for days. Imposing sentencing after a jury returned guilty verdicts, Justice Navindra Singh described the attacks as heinous, saying he had found “no reason not to impose the death sentence.”