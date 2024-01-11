GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Attorney General Anil Nandlall tells The Associated Press that Guyana’s government has reassured neighboring Venezuela there is no plan for the U.S. to establish a military base in the South American country and that it has not made a formal request for one. Nandlall’s comments on Thursday come just days after Daniel P. Erikson, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere, visited Guyana. Nandlall and others have sought to temper tensions with Venezuela over a disputed region known as Essequibo rich in oil and minerals that Venezuela claims as its own.

