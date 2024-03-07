By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about being a stepmother.

The actress and GOOP founder discussed parenting during a chat with her friend Nicole Avant at the Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Summit on Wednesday.

Avant is married to Netflix co-chief executive officer to Ted Sarandos, who has two children from a previous relationship, and Paltrow is married to producer Brad Falchuk, who also has two children from a previous relationship.

According to People magazine, Paltrow asked the audience if there were other stepmothers present and following brief applause joked, “It’s a b***h, right, guys?”

“No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it’s one of my biggest learnings as a human being,” Paltrow reportedly said. “And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my stepkids and now they’re like my kids.”

And while she said they have a good relationship now, Paltrow also shared that “the path to here was really rough.” When it comes to being a stepparent, Paltrow added, “it’s almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back.”

“I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keeping score,” Paltrow said.

The star also shares two children with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

