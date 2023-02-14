DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hackers say they have taken down the website of Bahrain’s international airport to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country. A statement posted online by a group calling itself Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed to have hacked the website, which was unavailable at midday Tuesday. The group said the hack was “in support of the revolution of our oppressed people of Bahrain.” Feb. 14, 2011, marked the first day of protests led by Bahrain’s Shiite majority against the Sunni monarchy. Bahrain ultimately quashed the uprising by force with the support of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.