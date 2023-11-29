DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are increasingly outsourcing central parts of their campaigns. They’re drawing on the growing urgency of Donald Trump opponents to find an alternative to the former president. DeSantis this week privately encouraged his donor network to support a newly formed super PAC that’s taking over advertising responsibilities. Haley’s self-described “scrappy” political campaign won the support of the the Koch network, the largest conservative grassroots organization in the nation. The extraordinary reliance on independent groups is testing the practical and legal limits of modern-day presidential campaigns.

By STEVE PEOPLES, THOMAS BEAUMONT and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

