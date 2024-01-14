DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination. Hogan said on CNN on Sunday that the former South Carolina governor “is the strongest chance for us to put forth our best possible candidate for November. Hogan sparked speculation that he would mount a third-party presidential bid of his own when he stepped down from the leadership of No Labels, which is seeking ballot access across the country as it lays the groundwork for a possible presidential ticket. Hogan said he surmised current GOP front-runner Donald Trump would win Monday night’s caucus vote but that a strong second-place finish for Haley would give her momentum heading into next week’s primary in New Hampshire.

