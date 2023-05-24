POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Half-off cat and kitten adoptions are happening now through May 31, thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, also known as Friends. Currently, the Pocatello Animal Shelter has 99 cats/kittens.

Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the shelter. Citizens can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax, or a kitten (six months old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification, and a collar.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.gov/animal or visit petfinder.com/search/cats-for-adoption.