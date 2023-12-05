CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Hamas officials have joined members of Nelson Mandela’s family in laying wreaths at a statue of the statesman and Nobel Peace Prize winner in South Africa to mark the 10th anniversary of his death. Former Hamas minister Basem Naim is part of a delegation and joined Mandela’s grandson and others at the ceremony at the seat of South Africa’s government. South Africa has been vocal in its support of the Palestinian cause for years and has criticized Israel over its response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. South Africa has previously compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to its own past apartheid system of racial oppression.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.