By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zee Hamoda scored 17 points and hit a jumper with one second remaining to rally Sacramento State to a 66-64 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.

Hamoda was 7 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Hornets (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Holt scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Duncan Powell had 10 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Miguel Tomley led the way for the Bengals (6-11, 1-3) with 16 points. Kiree Huie added 14 points and three blocks for Idaho State. Isaiah Griffin also had nine points.

