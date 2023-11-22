IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An expansion at Happyville Farms in Idaho Falls has been announced.

On Dec. 2, the staff will be holding a ribbon cutting for their second high tunnel greenhouse.

This will double their capacity to extend the harvest season into the winter.

It will also expand their educational outreach.

The farm is partnered with the Idaho Falls Community FoodBasket to help provide fresh vegetables to families in need.