By Paradise Afshar, CNN

A 32-year-old man has died following a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, located in Stateline, Nevada, on Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the hotel at 8:08 a.m. local time following reports of an active shooter and the first deputy arrived three minutes later, according to the sheriff’s office.

A mutual aid request was automatically made at the same time to South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the El Dorado County, California, Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they found one male victim inside the building with a gunshot wound to his head at the Center bar.

The victim, identified as Omar Reyes Garcia, was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Authorities arrested two people in connection to the shooting after getting a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, was arrested for open murder by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 50, and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26, was arrested for DUI by the California Highway Patrol, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Both have been booked into the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office jail in South Lake, California, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Information on upcoming court appearances or possible legal representation for either person was not available Saturday afternoon.

“I would like to thank all of the agencies that responded to assist the DCSO,” Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said in a statement. “Our partnerships with the surrounding jurisdictions continue to be remarkable. I would also like to the Hard Rock Casino for their quick response and support.”

In a statement, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe offered its condolences and thanked law enforcement for their response.

“The team at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe is devastated and our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the victim,” the statement read. “We are extremely grateful to our security team and local law enforcement for their swift action to apprehend the suspect within minutes of this occurrence ensuring the safety of all of our team members and guests. Grief counselors are on site, and we’d like to request any follow up questions be directed to Douglas County Police Department as this is an active investigation.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.