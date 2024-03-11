By Amy Coveno

NASHUA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The mother of Harmony Montgomery was in court Monday morning asking a judge to declare her daughter legally dead.

According to court paperwork, Crystal Sorey is asking for the declaration in probate court as she seeks to sue the state of New Hampshire for the wrongful death of her 5-year-old daughter.

“I’m Harmony’s voice, and I’m her warrior, basically,” Sorey said. “So, everything I do is for her.”

Sorey said various people and institutions failed her daughter.

“And I can’t let only those two people be held accountable, because it’s not fair. It’s not true,” she said.

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, was convicted of second-degree murder in her death. He was not at Monday’s hearing, declining transportation from prison and a video option.

Adam Montgomery also declined to show up for his murder trial, aside from a day of jury selection.

“He didn’t show,” Sorey said. “I’m not surprised, but we are hoping to have him there for the sentencing, so we can face him. It’s only right. He didn’t show up to anything.”

Sorey said justice is only half served with Adam Montgomery’s conviction. Finding Harmony remains her top priority.

“You would think he would do one good thing for Harmony by saying where she is,” Sorey said. “I know we’ll end up finding her on our own.”

She said she’s working with a nonprofit organization to put together a community search in late April targeting the Rumney Marsh area.

“I just know him,” Sorey said. “He would put her in the most difficult places to look, and that’s just in my gut.”

The court requires a certified copy of the jury verdict finding Adam Montgomery guilty of murder. For Sorey to be named the administrator of the estate, she must deliver a $10,000 corporate surety bond.

Once those conditions are met, the judge is expected to issue the orders.

