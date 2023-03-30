DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is encouraging Tanzania’s fragile progress toward a more inclusive government as she continues her trip to Africa and the push to strengthen democracy. Harris is citing recent decisions from Tanzania such as lifting a ban on opposition rallies and encouraging more press freedom as “important and meaningful steps” toward democratic reforms. Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s first female president, has undone some of the country’s more oppressive policies even though she came to power as a member of the ruling party. Hassan noted Tanzania’s participation in a virtual summit on democracy hosted by the White House this week, saying it “sends a clear message that the fathers of democracy recognize our efforts in building a democratic nation.”

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and EVELYNE MUSAMBI Associated Press

