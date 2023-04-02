LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Wherever Vice President Kamala Harris went in Africa on her just-completed trip, her appearances were treated like a homecoming. The greetings were a reflection of the enduring connections between the African diaspora in the United States and Africans themselves, something that America’s first Black vice president fostered during her trip. Back in Washington, her historic status has led to extreme scrutiny and extraordinary expectations. But in Africa this past week, it was a source of excitement and inspiration. Young girls shouted “Kamala Harris! Kamala Harris!” when she arrived in Lusaka, Zambia. Her stops were aimed at portraying Africa as young, dynamic, innovative — and primed for American business opportunities.

