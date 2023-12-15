By Sabrina Souza and Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — Harvard President Claudine Gay submitted corrections to two scholarly articles published in 2001 and 2017, following allegations of plagiarism, University spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain told CNN on Friday.

Harvard commissioned an independent review of Gay’s writings following the plagiarism accusations made in particular by Harvard donor Bill Ackman. Gay denied the allegations, saying in a statement last week that she stands by the integrity of her scholarship.

“Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure my scholarship adheres to the highest academic standards,” she said.

The Harvard Corporation, the university’s top governing body, on Tuesday, announced that the review revealed inadequate citations in a few instances but “no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct.” It said then that Gay would request “four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications.”

Swain on Friday confirmed Gay made the corrections in an emailed statement. He said that the edits involved, “quotations marks and citations,” correcting a reference to three articles according to Harvard’s student newspaper the Crimson.

The Harvard Corporation said its members became aware of the plagiarism allegations against Gay in late October, according to the Crimson.

The board then conducted an independent review of Gay’s articles, “at her own request,” according to the Crimson, and found, “a few instances of inadequate citation,” the Crimson reported.

“While the analysis found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, President Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications,” the Corporation’s statement said, according to the Crimson.

CNN has reached out to Harvard’s media relations for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.