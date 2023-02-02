Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Award-winning actor and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk will be feted Thursday as 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Odenkirk is best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” He will receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast after which he will attend a preview of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 174th production, “COSMIC RELIEF!” Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in the world, has handed out a Man of the Year Award since 1967. The group named actress Jennifer Coolidge its 2023 Woman of the Year.