By Katie Lobosco, CNN
Washington (CNN) — A long-awaited update to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as the FAFSA, was released on December 30.
But at first, the online form is only available during short periods of time during what the Department of Education is calling a “soft launch.”
We want to hear from readers who are using the new FAFSA to apply for financial aid. You could be included in an upcoming CNN story.
