HONOLULU (AP) — An Army base in Hawaii has gone into lockdown because of reports that a man with a handgun fled after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers. An Army spokesperson says no shots were fired. People at Schofield Barracks are being told to shelter in place but the gates are open. Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield is also under lockdown. The spokesperson says the Army is treating the circumstances as an “active shooter situation.”

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.