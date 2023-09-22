HONOLULU (AP) — Economists in Hawaii warn that residents who survived the wildfire that destroyed much of the Maui community of Lahaina might not be able to afford to live there after it is rebuilt unless officials alter the zoning laws and make other changes. The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization issued the warning Friday as it released its quarterly state economic forecast. The Aug. 8 wildfire claimed at least 97 lives and destroyed 2,200 buildings in Lahaina, 86% of which were residential. Market prices for new housing are likely to far exceed the already high prices that existed in Lahaina before the fire. Currently, only about 1% of the land in Lahaina’s burn area is zoned for multifamily housing.

By ANDREW SELSKY and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

