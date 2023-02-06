WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say a firefighter who was swept into a storm drain while responding to a storm on the Hawaiian island of Maui died over the weekend. According to a Maui County News release, 24-year-old Treʻ Evans-Dumaran died Saturday. He was in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Maui Memorial Medical Center after he was swept into a storm drain during heavy rain in Wailuku on Jan. 27. He was carried the length of eight football fields until he was found where the drain ended near the shoreline. The county released a statement from his mother, thanking the community for an “outpouring of love.”