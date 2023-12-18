HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor is requesting $425 million from lawmakers during the next fiscal year to help Maui recover from August’s wildfires. Gov. Josh Green said Monday he is asking for millions more to reduce the risk of wildfires statewide. The proposed budget is Green’s first since a fast-moving wildfire killed at least 100 people and destroyed Maui’s historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8. The blaze displaced about 12,000 people. About half of them are still living in hotels due to a severe housing shortage. The flames made many in Hawaii more aware of the risks the islands face from wildfires as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of droughts.

