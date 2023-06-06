By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV) — It’s a story of a mother’s determination and coaching that propelled her daughter to become the number one sprint kayaker in the United States.

Shelley Oates-Wilding is a two-time Olympian and coached her daughter hard right here in Hawaii for the national trials. Now, Kali Wilding is the number one sprint kayaker in the United States.

Kali Wilding, Ikaika athlete, says, “It’s been amazing to grow up training in Hawaii and getting that number one spot at the recent national team trails was a huge moment for me and showed that putting in the hard work and dedication can make your dreams come true. But it’s only one step on the journey to eventually go to Paris in 2024 and then onto L.A.in the 2028 Olympics would be the ultimate dream as well.”

Shelley Oates-Wilding, U.S. Kayak Team & Ikaika Hawaii – Head Coach says, “I want to give kids from Hawaii to represent Hawaii represent the United States and have the wonderful journey I had of going to the Olympic Games.”

Kali began training with Ikaika Hawaii at the age 12. She graduated from Mid-Pacific Institute. Kali is now 20-years-old and in college at USC.

Kali Wilding, Ikaika Athlete says “It’s amazing to have my mom as my coach and we have a great community here at Ikaika and getting to go while my brother is racing my dad has been involved with the sport for a long time it was such a family bonding experience to have this success in the kayak race.

Kali’s ambition knows no bounds, as she dreams of representing the United States at future Olympic Games, following in her mother’s footsteps.

But, the sport of sprint kayaking does not have external funding, so athletes like Kali have to do their own fundraising and sponsorships.

If you or you know of someone who is interested in helping Kali on her Olympic journey, click here: instagram.com/kaliwilding/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

