HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol will have metal detectors installed at three entrances starting July 10. State agencies said Monday the detectors will be deployed at two street-level elevator entrances and at one basement entrance to the building. The building will remain open to the public. The director of the state Department of Public Safety says the metal detectors are an “added layer of security” that will make the Capitol a safer place. House Speaker Scott Saiki says he supports the enhanced security because people “feel unsafe” in the building. State officials say 37 other state capitols already have metal detectors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.