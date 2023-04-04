POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Phase one of the Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road intersection project to install a traffic signal is complete. The intersection is now open to the public.

The initial work included irrigation and utility work, plus the installation of the stormwater system. Construction on the project will resume during early summer 2023. The project is expected to be finished in August 2023. Sunroc Construction, dba DePatco, is completing the work through a contract with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and the City of Pocatello.

Currently, the intersection is controlled by a four-way stop and facilitates roughly 9,000 daily trips. At peak hours, traffic backs up significantly in all directions. The installation of a traffic signal will vastly improve this intersection.

Additional information can be found HERE.