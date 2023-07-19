SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A wildfire is sending up plumes of smoke in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Hayden Fire was detected Wednesday and is located 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northeast of Leadore in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek, according to fire officials.

They said firefighters are observing active fire behavior with active rates of speed.

The current size of the fire is estimated to be 400 acres as of Wednesday evening.

Air support and crews are working on the fire and have ordered a Type II Incident Management Team to arrive on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.