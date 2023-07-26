LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hayden Fire has now been burning for a week and has burned more than 11,000 acres. Crews held a meeting Tuesday night informing people living in the impact area of the fire. The meeting went over the crew’s efforts in fighting the fire and the current state of the fire.

Members of the community were thankful for the information provided by the meeting.

“It’s kind of a 50/50, you know what I mean? It was nice to hear, things said to kind of confirm, kind of what you would think is going to happen, and stuff like that. But in the end, you also know that people can, say things, and yet the fire is going to do what it’s going to do. Whether you think so or not,” Brant Piippo said.

“Knowing what the plan is to address that and understanding some of the dynamics of what’s actually on the ground and knowing what the boots on the ground are doing, it makes a big difference,” Reagan Wright said.

Wright also shared how she struggles with wildfire-related PTSD and how it can make her initial reaction much more elevated than others. Wright said the meeting was not only a help in understanding what the boots on the ground are doing but helping her ease her anxiety.

“Knowledge is power and knowing or having at least some idea of what is going on and it alleviates some of the anxiety because anxiety is being scared of what you don’t know. And now that we are a little bit better informed, we’re in a better position to prepare appropriately. And whether that is evacuation orders or whether that is preparing what’s going on in your own brain, you do what you got to do,” Wright said.

Piippo said seeing the fire so close to where he works can be nerve-wracking.

“It’s relatively close to the place. I work, and just an hour and a half ago, I was watching no less than six trees at a time. Go up in flames that. And like, you could see the flames and smoke would cover some and it would reveal some more,” Piippo said.

Piippo said his hope the firefighters continue to do what they need to do to succeed in fighting the fire.

Fire crews shared that of the four zones created zones 1 and 3 are in the Set! Phase of evacuation plans and that the residents living in those zones have all been informed. They shared they are expecting more personnel to arrive to aid them in their efforts.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest is implementing stage one fire restrictions for the forest. Those will go in effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28.