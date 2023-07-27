LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hayden Fire started on July 19 and is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore, Idaho.

The fire has grown to 14,745 acres and is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy dead/down timber component.

The fire is 0% contained, and the cause is undetermined.

The Hayden Fire is a full suppression fire as firefighters work long hours every day to contain the fire as quickly as they can, impacting the fewest acres possible.

There will be a community meeting in Salmon Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game Office

Most of the fire activity and growth has been occurring from the East Fork of Hayden Creek into Little Mill Creek, Bates Gulch, and Jack Smith Gulch. The fire perimeter is still within primary containment lines. In areas where those lines are completed, crews are increasing the depth of those lines or constructing contingency lines. In an effort to build an anchor point to continue containment lines in the northern area of the fire, resources conducted burnout operations supported by aviation in the vicinity of Kadletz Creek and the Bear Valley Road.

There is a red flag warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. They will be implemented using the “Ready, Set, Go” terminology, for more information on the evacuation zones please visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org. Information on “ready, set, go” is available on the Hayden Fire Inciweb page.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has a revised closure order in place to help protect firefighter and public safety. Maps and additional information are available on the Alerts and Notices section of the SCNF website. Risk to responders and public safety remains the highest priority for the incident management team.

The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at just after midnight (12:01 am) on Friday, July 28, 2023.