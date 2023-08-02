LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hayden Fire has grown to 21,977 acres and is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy dead/down timber component.

The fire started on July 19 and is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore, Idaho.

The fire is 47% contained, and the cause is undetermined.

The Hayden Fire is a full suppression fire. The highest priority is for firefighter and public safety as firefighting resources work to minimize impacts to fisheries, sage grouse habitat, grazing allotments, livestock operations, Whitebark Pine, watersheds, cultural resources, private property and infrastructure.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 have pre-identified evacuation zones. As of Wednesday, Zone 1 is now split into Zone 1A and Zone 1B. Please visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org for an explanation of these new zones and a revised map.

Burnout operations are nearing completion on the north and south sides of the fire. As heavy fuels continue to cool, mop up operations are underway. Incident aviation resources, when winds, temperatures and visibility allow have delivered 383,850 gallons of water, 18,800 gallons of retardant, and 12,395 lbs. of cargo to the fire. Firefighters on the ground have completed 6.5 miles of handline and 19.3 miles of dozer line and have improved crew and equipment access to the fireline on 17.6 miles of roads.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest (SCNF), Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction. The SCNF also has an area closure order. For more information, visit the Salmon-Challis National Forest’s Alerts and Notices webpage.