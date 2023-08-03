LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hayden Fire has grown to 24,429 acres acres and is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy dead/down timber component.

The fire started on July 19 and is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore, Idaho.

The fire is 66% contained, and the cause is undetermined.

The Hayden Fire is a full suppression fire. The highest priority is for firefighter and public safety as firefighting resources work to minimize impacts to fisheries, sage grouse habitat, grazing allotments, livestock operations, Whitebark Pine, watersheds, cultural resources, private property and infrastructure.

With the change in weather and the successful completion of burnout operations, substantial effort can now shift to increasing the area between interior heat and the constructed line.

Burnout operations are complete on the north and eastsides of the fire. Mop-up operations to find and remove hot spots that could be a threat to the fireline are now underway in the along the constructed line. The handline is being tied into rock scree and being fortified by pumps ad hose lays. Trees with

burned roots combined with the shifting wind will increase the risk to mop up operations, but this risk is being mitigated by tree falling crews. Chipping operations for material left over from line construction will start soon in the north and east areas of the fireline and material will be dispersed on site. The wind shift could produce activity in the interior areas of the fire that have been sheltered from the prevailing winds. Aviation will continue to support crews on the ground and the mobile retardant base continues to be in operation.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 have pre-identified evacuation zones. Zone 1 is now split into Zone 1A and Zone 1B. Please visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org for an explanation of these

new zones and a revised map.

strictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest (SCNF), Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction. The SCNF also has an area closure order. For more information, visit the Salmon-Challis National Forest’s Alerts and Notices webpage.