LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hayden Fire has grown to 24,489 acres acres and is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy dead/down timber component.

The fire started on July 19 and is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore, Idaho

The fire is 66% contained, and the cause is undetermined.

On Friday morning, Great Basin Incident Management Team #4, with Incident Commander Steve Shaw, took command of the Hayden Fir. The team will continue to support firefighting resources from the fire camp in Leadore and provide information on a regular basis using the same platforms as Great Basin Team #7.

On Thursday, fire growth was minimal and fire crews were able to continue building line along the western perimeter of the fire in Kadletz Creek. Along the southern border, smoke may be visible in the Pahsimeroi Valley where the fire has burned into high rocky ridges. Existing containment lines on other portions of the fire are being patrolled, to ensure any concerns can be quickly addressed. Plans are being made for rehabilitation of fire suppression work to begin once appropriate, including reducing the impact of erosion over burned areas.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the local agencies and Incident Management Team, pre-identified evacuation zones. Zone 1 was split into Zone 1A and Zone 1B. Please visit the Lemhi County at www.lemhicountyidaho.org for a map and explanation of the zones.

Air quality has been impacted by regional fires to the west. A smoke outlook specific to the Hayden Fire vicinity can be found HERE.

For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Salmon-Challis National Forest has enacted an area closure around the Hayden Fire. A map and description of the closure area can be found HERE.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction. For more information, please visit the Salmon-Challis National Forest’s Alerts and Notices HERE.