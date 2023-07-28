LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hayden Fire started on July 19 and is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore, Idaho.

The fire has grown to 14,745 acres and is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy dead/down timber component.

The fire is 0% contained, and the cause is undetermined.

The Hayden Fire is a full suppression fire as firefighters work long hours every day to contain the fire as quickly as they can, impacting the fewest acres possible.

Crews on the northern flank continue to improve the primary containment line by conducting burnout operations in the evening into the nighttime hours due to more favorable conditions. Personnel on the east flank of the fire have been working diligently to ensure both primary and alternate containment lines which are a mix of dozer line and hand constructed line are completely reinforced. Aviation played a significant role in supporting the operations being conducted on the north and east flanks of the Hayden Fire as visibility has improved.

There is a red flag warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity. Southwesterly winds with gusts up to 20 miles per hour will persist over the fire Friday. Combined with low relative humidity, critical fire weather conditions are once again predicted.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. They will be implemented using the “Ready, Set, Go” terminology, for more information on the evacuation zones please visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org. Information on “ready, set, go” is available on the Hayden Fire Inciweb page.

The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho began Stage 1 fire restrictions, just after midnight (12:01 am) Friday morning.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has a revised closure order in place to help protect firefighter and public safety. Maps and additional information are available on the Alerts and Notices section of the SCNF website. Risk to responders and public safety remains the highest priority for the incident management team.