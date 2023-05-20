TONIGHT: Isolated mountain thunderstorms will continue across central ID, but we should remain dry for the rest of the region. Hazy conditions should continue tonight. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the low 50’s and upper 40’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated mountain rain showers and thunderstorms are possible especially for Sunday afternoon in SE Idaho and central ID. The rest of the region will look to remain with mostly sunny, dry conditions. Hazy skies continue into Sunday. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the low 80’s.

LONG TERM: Hazy conditions should get better every day once we get into the work week especially on Monday. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday and Tuesday mainly in the mountains with a stray shower or two reaching the valleys. We will look for scattered chances for rain showers and thunderstorms for everyone on Wednesday possibly carrying into Friday at the end of the week. Conditions slightly dry up just in time for the following weekend. Winds will be breezy for Monday between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. High temperatures slightly cool down to the mid to upper 70’s for Monday where they will remain for the rest of the week heading into the following weekend.