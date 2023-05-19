High pressure creates the sunny and warmer conditions, however Canadian wildfires and northerly flow N5-10mph are pulling in smoke and making for hazy conditions and lousy air quality especially for Clark, Lemhi, Madison, Fremont counties. Warmer today with no chance of showers and upper 70’s.

Tonight Low in the 50’s. More haze for Saturday and highs in the low to mid 80’s and upper 80’s for Salmon, with a slight chance of showers for mountain communities, especially central Idaho. The warmer the weekend, the better, right? Sunday looks just as nice and warm, possibility of smoke, and still in the 80’s. Chance of storms get lit with 30% chance for Monday and back to the 70’s for highs.