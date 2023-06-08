LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s biggest police force has apologized for the department’s past treatment of the LGBTQ+ community. The statement from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley came a day after gay rights activist Peter Tatchell launched a campaign calling for all British police departments to apologize for “past homophobic witch hunts.” Tatchell called Rowley’s acknowledgement a “groundbreaking” move that would help build confidence in law enforcement.” In a letter to Tatchell, Rowley wrote that “recent cases of appalling behavior by some officers have revealed that there are still racists, misogynists, homophobes and transphobes in the organization.” Britain decriminalized private sexual acts between men in 1967 but police continued to target gay men.

