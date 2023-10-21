JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The 2023 Healthy Living Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The event is set for 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center.

You can interact with healthcare professionals, receive free preventative screenings and get information about how to book follow-up appointments with providers. The Healthy Living Festival is co-hosted by the Teton County Health Department, St. John’s Health, Teton Free Clinic and Voices JH. Food, beverages, childcare and Spanish interpretation services will be provided for attendees.

Local healthcare providers and social services organizations will be present to conduct preventative screenings, offer attendees the opportunity to better understand their health, educate attendees about community programs, and provide information about financial assistance available locally for health and medical needs.

This event is designed to focus on those in the community who do not always have the ability to focus on their health, access care or afford services. Teton County community members who may not be able to regularly access healthcare or are interested in learning more about the local services available are invited to attend.