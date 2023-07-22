We’ll see highs near 100° for the Snake River Plain for Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick-up in the 15-25 mph range for the afternoon. Look for some thunderstorms passing through with gusty winds.
The heart
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT…
- WHAT…Temperatures up to 103 expected.
- WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake
River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley,
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region,
Marsh/Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and
Wood River Foothills.
- WHEN…Through midnight MDT Sunday night.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.