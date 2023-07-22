Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

We’ll see highs near 100° for the Snake River Plain for Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick-up in the 15-25 mph range for the afternoon. Look for some thunderstorms passing through with gusty winds.

