We’ll be seeing a day of relief before a major heatwave touches Idaho. Winds light today NW 5-10 and upper 80’s to low 90’s. Low 80’s for mountains. 87 in Salmon. Bright sunshine and dry.

Saturday we’ll start heating up with temps back in the 90’s and over 100 Sunday. Heat Advisories are in place for our area all day. A cold front slams in here Monday with a slight tilt back to the 90’s and 30-40mph winds.