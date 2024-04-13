HONOLULU (AP) — Several people on the Hawaiian island of Kauai needed to be rescued from floodwaters during heavy rain, but there were no immediate reports of injuries. Heavy rain beginning Thursday afternoon prompted the closure of public schools Friday across Kauai and the opening of shelters. Crews were working to reopen roads closed from landslides, leaning utility poles and overflowing stream waters. Kauai Emergency Management Administrator Elton Ushio says firefighters were busy Thursday night rescuing people, primarily in the communities of Koloa and Wailua. He says there was several feet of water in at least one house.

