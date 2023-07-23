ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least 12 people have been killed as result of heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan, according to a Taliban spokesman and local officials. The spokesman said Sunday that around 40 other people are missing after the flash flooding occurred late Saturday night in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, west of Kabul. He added that all relevant authorities have been ordered to provide necessary assistance to people in the affected areas. The provincial governor’s office in a statement said that hundreds of homes are either damaged or destroyed and the missing people are believed to be under the rubble of collapsed homes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.