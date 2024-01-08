IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Firefighters are at the Texas Roadhouse in Ammon where heavy black smoke is seen coming from the building.
Witnesses say the smoke is coming from the west side of the building.
This is a developing story and we will update you when we get more information.
Watch Local News 8 at Noon for the latest.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.