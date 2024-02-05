New this morning : WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON with 5 to 10 inches with locally higher totals in western Butte County for Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Lost River Range/Valley, including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.

Idaho Falls and northern areas are now under a winter weather advisory through 5pm. Travel can be difficult with sporadic snows and gusty winds and accumulations 2-6″ possible.

We will keep the slick weather and mountain snows sliding across Idaho and Wyoming with moisture flow from the south and California. Winter Weather advisories 3-8″ of snow for outlying hills and those remain in effect through this afternoon on Monday.

Early snow today then changing to rain with highs around 40 for the valley, mid 30’s in Jackson. Rain/snow mix mid-morning, and rain by afternoon. SW winds 10-20. Overnight snow tonight and winds 20mph. 32 for a low and 44 Tuesday with more mixed showers.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather