Flood advisory for the I-15 corridor and communities affected by slow moving storms last night. Expect a 70% chance of more storms and more water. Flood warning and watches are heightened for the area with saturation being an issue. High with storms around will push the lower 70’s and upper 60’s in the mountains. SW winds 5-10 and gustier around storms. We had reports of a 60+ mph gust yesterday.

There is continued chances of these spring storms for the rest of the week and into Memorial, some will dissipate into the overnight hours, allowing for some drier mornings with lows in the upper 40’s and 50’s.

That will be the best time to get things done and clean up any debris from storms.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather