NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One of Kenya’s oldest wild lions has been killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, bringing to 10 the number killed last week alone. The male lion named Loonkiito was 19 years old and was described as frail by Kenya Wildlife Service spokesperson Paul Jinaro, who said it wandered out of the Amboseli national park into a village in search of food on Thursday night. Six other lions from the same national park were speared by herders after they killed 11 goats. The deaths brought to 10 the number of lions killed by herders last week in escalated human-wildlife conflict.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.