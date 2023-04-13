The son of a man killed in a 2021 mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility and two survivors have filed a federal lawsuit against the distributor of the 60-round magazine used by the gunman. The lawsuit alleges reckless marketing tactics were used by the distributor in targeting young men at risk for violent behavior. The lawsuit was filed Thursday, almost exactly two years after a shooter killed eight people before killing himself. It alleges American Tactical, Inc. failed to take steps to help prevent dangerous people from getting the high-capacity magazine, which allows shooters to fire dozens of rounds without reloading. A person at American Tactical said the company had no immediate comment

