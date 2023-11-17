We’ve got another dry and bright day with nice weather and calmer winds and highs in the 50’s, again. Changes with another cold front, with chances of good precipitation into late Saturday and Sunday 60%, includes some snow (dusting) for the valley and accumulations above 6500 ft. Winds 15+ mph by the approach of rains into Saturday night. Bundle up for the Downtown Idaho Falls Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30, as we flip the switch at 6pm along the Greenbelt. Cooler more seasonal conditions launching into the turkey countdown, highs with the average around 44 in range. Lows in the 20’s, teens for Jackson into Monday. Thanksgiving travel on Sunday and again on Thanksgiving Thursday may be affected by stormy, wet slick weather. Save the neck for me.

